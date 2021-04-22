After a Minnesota jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, there are new questons about practices inside the Minnesota Police Department.

The Police Department's original press release about Floyd’s death went viral on social media after the guilty verdict was read Tuesday, with commenters shocked about the information it left out. That statement, issued on May 26, 2020, was titled "Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction."

The statement reads: "Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later."

"At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department," the statement continues. "No officers were injured in the incident. Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

There is no mention of further restraint, or the nine minutes and twenty nine seconds Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd's neck.

Now Darnella Frazier, the then-17 year old who recorded the murder on her cell phone, is being heralded for her role in bringing the truth to the public view. Her video was at the center of the prosecution's case and played a crucial role in their closing arguments.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury, "You can believe your eyes, ladies and gentlemen. It was what you thought it was. It was what you saw. It was homicide."

After the verdict, Frazier posted on Facebook, "I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD..."

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department has launched an investigation into the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department. They are looking at possible practices of racism and use of excessive force "including uses of force involving individuals with behavioral health disabilities, and uses of force against individuals engaged in activities protected by the First Amendment."

In his first interview since the verdict, Keith Ellison, Minnesota State Attorney General, told "60 Minutes" he believes Chauvin "put ego before policing" on the day he murdered George Floyd.

"I think what happened is you do exactly what we tell you to do when we tell you to do it," Ellison said. "No excuses. And it's ... really an exertion of authority, rather than trying to say, 'Look, the job of a police officer is to deal with people who are not having their best day.'"

Derek Chauvin is now behind bars in Minnesota State Prison awaiting sentencing. He was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter, and faces up to forty years in prison, but experts predict he will be sentenced to significantly less time.

Sentencing takes place in eight weeks.

The three other officers who were present that day will stand trial together, which is set to begin in August.