Officers with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office shot and killed someone Wednesday morning while executing a search warrent in Elizabeth City, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Perry Street, an area of single-family homes not far from the city's waterfront, the department said.

"During the execution of the search warrant, a citizen who was the subject of the search warrant was shot and fatally wounded," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Live video shared on Facebook shows a tense scene between community members and officers (warning: explicit language). A line of police and sheriff's deputies surround the house where the shooting happened and dozens of community members have gathered at the police line, the video shows.

All Pasquotank County offices near downtown Elizabeth City will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county.

The Elizabeth City Countil plans to have an emergency meeting about the shooting at 6 p.m.



The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will take over the investigation, according to the statement, which is the standard practice when police are involved in shootings.

The Panquotank Sheriff's Office says it plans to release more details later on Wednesday.

