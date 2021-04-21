The curtain is ready to open back up this fall at one of our region's most well-known theatres.

A lineup of four new shows and one carry-over show was recently announced for the Landmark Theatre. The shows come on the heels of a major renovation project taking place over the next few months.

It's been a long, dark stretch for the historic theatre, but there's good news ahead for the fall with a new lineup



The shows will include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Waitress, Hamilton and Cats; an additional carry over show, the Blue Man Group, will perform next February

It was recently announced that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be the first show back in October followed by Waitress, Hamilton and Cats into next spring. The Blue Man Group will also perform next February as part of a carry-over show from the 2020 lineup.

As for construction, $1.8 million is being used to replace more than 2,700 seats inside. Officials said the seats will be more comfortable, higher to the ground, and offer more leg room.

The most noticeable change on the outside will be a brand new marquee that will be quite attractive on South Salina Street.

"[It will be] more of a replica of our original 1928 marquee. And ours is going to feature some LED screens, and LED lights as opposed to the original. But, it will be more energy efficient and it will allow us to promote shows," said Landmark Theatre Executive Director Mike Intaglietta.

The construction work is being mainly covered by a $2 million state grant secured by Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli.

As for tickets, season passes are now on sale for the shows and individual tickets will be sold as show dates approach. ​For more information, visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com or LandmarkTheatre.org.