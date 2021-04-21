CLERMONT, Fla. — New development is changing the look and feel of downtown Clermont.

Two indoor food markets opened in Clermont in 2020, and the concept is helping business owners and the downtown area itself.

The 5,000 square-foot Montrose Street Market opened in Clermont last October, and people are still discovering the 10 eateries and retail shops for the first time.

“They come in and they gap their mouths open because they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know this was here,’ ” said Morgan Mignogna, Barista at Golden Hills Coffee Roasters.

For small businesses like Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, the shared space meant they were finally able to open their own brick-and-mortar location.

“What makes it perfect for us is the small square footage we get to occupy and the rent,” Golden Hills Coffee Roasters owner Frank Garofalo said. “We’re able to have a storefront with having a 2,000- square-foot unit, which is more employees. It’s a lot of maintenance.”

This market is just one piece of The City of Clermont’s $22 million downtown-waterfront master plan.

“You’re putting all these different businesses under one roof and giving them a chance to showcase what they have and thrive and grow here,” City of Clermont Communications Director Kathryn Deen said. “Renting out that small space is something they’re able to do to bring their goods and services and showcase them.”

The vendors are a tight-knit group.

“Working here is pretty good. Everyone is like a family here, so that’s helped a lot,” said Lucas Bazan, assistant manager at The Brave Burger

The atmosphere, along with the variety of eating options, has attracted customers, too.

“It’s been a big turnaround, just in that small amount of time, and it’s going to continue to grow as more businesses come to downtown Clermont,” Garofalo said.

Mignogna agreed.

“People get so excited, and I love seeing that because, it’s like, ‘Yes, be excited,’ “ Mignogna said. “We’re finally growing in Clermont.”

Construction began in late March on the streetscape portion of Clermont’s master plan, improvements to Minneola Avenue.

For details on changes that could be upcoming, the master plan can be found at ClermontFL.gov