GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mike Roach was surprised by how much he enjoyed vegan food when he first tried it four years ago.

What You Need To Know Mike's Vegan Cook Out travels across the state of North C​arolina



Coming soon is Mike's Vegan Pizza



The owner, Mike Roach, hopes to encourage people to eat healthy while enjoying their food

“I was actually really surprised on how it tasted very similar to the actual thing I was used to for my whole life,” Roach said.

He started Mike’s Vegan Hot Dogs in a trailer in Chapel Hill, but with the help of a childhood friend turned business partner, he expanded to Mike’s Vegan Cook Out. The business now has three food trucks.

“I didn’t know anything about business. I didn’t know about my inventory account. I didn’t know about food costs. I didn’t know about a lot of things where I’m learning now,” Roach said.

The three trucks travel across the entire state of North Carolina with plans to open a Mike’s Vegan Pizza. Roach has family members with heart disease, and he hopes his business encourages them and others to make healthier decisions.

“So many people in the nation or the world that would love something way better for them that’s similar to these fast-food chains out here that are really like killing them. I would love to see a Mike’s Vegan CookOut everywhere from California to North Carolina,” he added.

Roach said he is also looking for a stand-alone location for a drive-thru in Greensboro.

IBISWorld, a market research company, found that because of COVID-19, food truck businesses dropped to around $1.2 billion in market worth during 2020. However, it expects the industry to grow 2.4% in 2021.