ORLANDO, Fla. — As many came together to remember George Floyd Tuesday night, local community organizers were concerned about a new “anti riot” bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

There was a sense of relief in downtown Orlando as many gather to remember George Floyd following the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin.

Maxwell Frost is the national organizing director for March for Our Lives.

“I think what this verdict showed is when people come out in the masses — the stand up against injustice, the system sometimes has no choice but to do what we want it to do,” said Frost.

But Frost says taking to the streets to march for injustice and to make voices heard just got a more difficult in Florida with the signing of the “anti riot” bill.

“The one thing that worries me the most is the fact that it’s going to deter folks from coming out to protest,” said Frost.

When signing the bill, DeSantis called it "the strongest, anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country."

The new law raises penalties for everything from assault to theft.

It also prohibits damaging or defacing memorials or historic property.

But Frost points to other measures in it, calling them “road blocks” to peaceful protest.

“We can’t go in the roads anymore. It expands stand your ground to business owners who can come out and kill protesters if they feel threatened. People can run you over and kill you and not face any civil liability,” said Frost.

Tuesday, is the first local public gathering since the DeSantis signed the bill into law.

Several Orlando police were present Tuesday night, but were in the background watching the crowd as they held candles and remembering George Floyd and other killed.

“We’re still going to talk about injustice because it happen right here almost every day,” said Frost.

With this new law, Frost said organizers need to look at the ways to better protect the people who are coming out to protest. ​