"Within New York state, there are just so many options now. Many things from the Buffalo region and as well as the Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Brooklyn and Long Island," says Julie Blackman, Farmers & Artisans owner.

Farmers & Artisans is an Amherst food market and bakery featuring New York state products.

What You Need To Know Farmer & Artisans in Amherst supports local agriculture professionals



The owner has a background in farming



Weekly produce-share pickups are available

"I grew up on a farm, a family fruit and cattle farm, so it’s in our blood and this is the life that we’ve all lived, so it’s kind of nice to be able to sell and promote all of the local producers agriculturally and the small-batch products," adds Blackman.

The family farm Blackman grew up on was in Cambria, just outside of Lockport. Though she loved that life, she took a break from it to become a physical therapist for almost 20 years.

"Situations changed, circumstances changed and I decided to go back into agriculture. It kind of developed into all of this," explains Blackman.

After opening Farmers & Artisans, Blackman knew that she wanted to support other farmers. Now, after almost twelve years, that support is a common bond in the business.

Farmers & Artisans offers twenty weeks of produce-share pickups. These include fruits and vegetables, as well as flowers if you’d like. The boxes start around early-to-mid June. People can come into the store to pick up them up. Sign up details are on https://www.farmersandartisans.com.