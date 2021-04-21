In a speech later Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a key milestone in the United States’ battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, and step up efforts to get more Americans vaccinated.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden is expected to announce that the U.S. will surpass his goal of 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days this week, according to the White House



The president is also expected to unveil a tax credit to incentivize small business to allow their employees paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations and recovery



The paid leave tax credit will offset the cost of businesses and nonprofits with under 500 employees for up to $511 per day per employee of paid sick leave, up to 80 hours (10 work days, assuming an 8-hour work day) between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2021



Only 43% of working adults have been vaccinated, according to data from the federal government, compared to over 80% of seniors

According to the White House, the president is set to announce that the U.S. will surpass his goal of administering 200 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days this week — more than double his original target of 100 million shots in his first 100 days.

In addition to that, Biden will announce a paid leave tax credit for small businesses to allow employees to take time off to get vaccinated, and for time it takes to recover from any vaccine side-effects, according to senior administration officials.

Biden will ask all employers to allow for their employees to take time off to get vaccinated and recover, and will unveil the tax credit alongside his call to action.

The paid leave tax credit “will offset the cost for employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide full pay for any time their employees need to get a COVID-19 vaccination or recover from that vaccination,” according to the White House.

With funds from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the paid leave tax credit will offset the cost of businesses and nonprofits with under 500 employees for up to $511 per day per employee of paid sick leave, up to 80 hours (10 work days, assuming an 8-hour work day) between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.

“Providing paid time off for vaccinations is an investment in the safety, productivity and health of an employer’s own workforce and their community,” the White House said in a statement. “No working person in this country should lose a single dollar from their paycheck to take time to get the shot or recover from it. The paid leave tax credit that President Biden signed into the law in the American Rescue Plan ensures that no small businesses or non-profits will lose a single dollar by providing such paid leave to workers receiving a vaccination.”

With roughly 28 million vaccine doses being delivered each week, demand has eclipsed supply as the constraining factor to vaccinations in much of the country. While surveys have shown that vaccine hesitancy has declined since the rollout of the shots, administration officials believe they have to make getting vaccinated easier and more appealing.

Only 43% of working adults have been vaccinated, according to data from the federal government, compared to over 80% of seniors.

According to administration officials, 30% of unvaccinated employees say they'd be more likely to get a COVID-19 shot if their employer provided an incentive; 80% of workers said they wanted time off for recovery.

Maximizing the number of Americans vaccinated in the coming months is critical for the White House, which is aiming to restore a semblance of normalcy around the July Fourth holiday and even more so by the beginning of the next school year.

Biden was not expected to set new public targets for vaccinations, and administration officials have been careful to avoid predicting when the country will have vaccinated enough people to reach herd immunity — when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely. The U.S. is on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May and for every American by July, but administering the shots will be another matter.

In recent weeks the White House has launched a massive outreach campaign to Americans to get vaccinated, relying on funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan relief package passed last month to launch ads and fund direct community engagement to under-vaccinated constituencies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.