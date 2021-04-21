A gunman shot two people outside a Wawa convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning before taking his own life, authorities said.

A gunman shot two people outside a Wawa convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning before taking his own life, authorities said



The shooting spree began on U.S. Route 22 in Lehigh County around 4:48 a.m., when the shooter, driving a white Toyota Corolla, fired at a woman in another vehicle, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said during a news conference. The woman did not realize she had been fired upon and then stopped at the store in Upper Macungie Township to buy a sandwich. When she left the store, she noticed the bullet hole in her car, Martin said.

The gunman also drove into the Wawa parking lot. He shot a man inside a Jeep, who suffered injuries that don't appear to be life threatening, and then a man pumping gas into a tractor-trailer, who died, authorities said.

The shooter then ran on foot about a quarter-mile down the highway and appears to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to Martin.

A nearby early education center had earlier posted on Facebook that an active shooter was taken “into custody” on its property.

The shootings appear to have been indiscriminate, and no motive is known. Police are continuing to investigate.

Upper Macungie is a suburb of Allentown and located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.