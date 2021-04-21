BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Chopping local at a small town butcher shop can have a ripple effect throughout Western New York’s community.

"You’re not only supporting a local business by coming to our shop and supporting us and our family, but that the dollars they spend here are going to a farmer who lives within a couple hours of here," said Caitlin Moriarty of Moriarty Meats.

What You Need To Know Moriarty Meats is a whole animal butchery in Buffalo



They only purchase locally-sourced animals



Their success through the pandemic has helped local farms

She and her husband Tom opened their full-time location on Elmwood Avenue last March, just before the pandemic shut down the world. They sold their house, moved in above the shop and rolled with the punches that came with the new normal.

In just one year, their business contributed more than $337,300 to Western New York’s farms, at the same time big name sellers were running out of meat due to COVID-19 outbreaks at packing plants.

"Because we deal with local slaughterhouses, our supply never ended. So we were able to just continue to call the farmers and have them send more animals," said Tom Moriarty.

Their business is open for in-person shopping Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoppers can place orders anytime online.