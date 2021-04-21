ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A portion of the much-loved Ormond Beach Scenic Loop is now saved from development.

The Volusia County Council voted Tuesday to purchase 36 acres of land from a developer, after many in the community urged them to do so.

The Loop is a 34-mile scenic highway in the Ormond Beach area



Dream Green Volusia launched the "Defend the Loop" campaign



Volusia County Council unanimously agreed to purchase the land using ECHO funds



“I am super-excited,” said Suzanne Scheiber, founder of Dream Green Volusia.

After 10 months of work, Scheiber is thrilled their efforts to preserve part of the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop and trail paid off. The 34-mile scenic highway, known as the Loop, is one of the reasons Scheiber said she moved here over 30 years ago.

“I love the Loop because I love going into the woods," said Scheiber. "It is more than a canopy over a road, it's the wildlife and the trees that are back in the woods are really incredible.”

Not only is it beautiful and enjoyed by many, Scheiber said it holds historic and ecological significance too. That is why she started the Defend the Loop campaign, which garnered lots of support. She said they gave out 600 yard signs and got over 71,000 signatures on their petition.

“The public is quite frankly tired of overdevelopment, and this land and this entire byway is an area that really should not be developed. We need to preserve our history and we need to preserve wildlife, and the public cares about that,” said Scheiber.

The Volusia County Council voted unanimously to purchase 36 acres of land bordering the Ormond Scenic Loop to prevent it from being developed. They plan to create a park and trail that informs visitors about the history of the land @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/bB1mxwK4aj — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) April 21, 2021

On Tuesday, Scheiber made her case to the county council for why they should purchase 36 acres that border the loop from a developer for about a million dollars. Without the purchase, the land was slated to be turned into 75 homes.

She shared that they had raised over $26,000 with the North Florida Land Trust to offset the cost of saving this property.

“The public wants this and they want their voices to be heard,” said Scheiber during the meeting.

After hearing other speakers and discussing how the land could be used, the board voted unanimously to purchase the land using ECHO funds and other funding sources. Their plan is to add a small park and a trail on the property with signs that teach visitors about the history of the land. For Scheiber, she hopes this is only the beginning of saving land from development in the area.

“I am hoping we can achieve more on the Loop,” said Scheiber.

Now the county has a 90-day due diligence period to complete a survey, review the title and conduct an environmental assessment of the Loop property before the purchase is completed.​