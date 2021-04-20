TAMPA BAY, Fla. — This Thursday marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, and there’s plenty to do all week and weekend across the Tampa Bay area. From cleanups and online educational programs to fun in the sun, there’s something for everyone and every style of celebration.

What You Need To Know Earth Day is Thursday, April 22



Events are taking place all week long across Tampa Bay

Fun for The Kids @ Daisy Douglas Park The Safety Harbor green space gets into the act the day before Earth Day—and keeps it going through Saturday—with games and activities for children of all ages. Wednesday, April 21-Saturday, April 24

Bulla Gastrobar’s BOOYAH! All week long, this Tampa restaurant and watering hole is donating $1 from every jalapeno margarita sold to the Marine Conservation Institute. Through Sunday, April 25

St. Pete Youth Farm Celebrates Earth Day This three-day event is part of the organization’s mission “to work towards being kinder to our planet and bring awareness to sustainability in our work in urban agriculture.” Wednesday’s event is an evening workshop kicking off at 6 p.m.; a virtual dialogue will take place Thursday at 6 p.m.; and things close out with a workday and market from 9 a.m. until noon. The Youth Farm is actively seeking volunteers to help set up and tear down before and after Saturday’s market. Wednesday, April 21-Saturday, April 23

NASA Virtual Earth Day Events Enjoy some entertaining and informative programs from some folks who’ve actually seen our home planet from space. NASA is running four days’ worth of online presentations and chats as well as fun stuff for the kids; take advantage of all of them, or pick and choose. Wednesday, April 21-Saturday, April 24

SOHO Cycling Earth Day Cleanup Tampa fitness and smoothie concern SOHO Cycling is inviting everyone to give a little back this Earth Day with a morning cleanup at Cypress Point Park. They’ll provide the gloves and trash bags; you provide your own water, sunscreen and sense of gratitude toward the planet. 9-11 a.m., Thursday, April 22

Earth Day Events @ The Don CeSar The historic St. Pete Beach hotel is going all-in for Earth Day this year. An 11 a.m. cleanup will be followed by a complimentary lunch featuring adult beverages from 3 Daughters Brewing, and a sand sculpting demonstration by some of the best working in the medium. Then, a sand sculpting competition will ensue over the next few days, culminating in a viewing on Saturday and lessons from the pros on Sunday. Thursday, April 22-Sunday, April 25

Earth Day Celebration @ Al Lopez Park Educational blog Learning Experiences is staging a free, youth-friendly get-together in Tampa featuring a scavenger hunt, show-and-tell experiments and more. Families are encouraged to bring their own food and drink, as well as recycled items for the kids to use in creative ways. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, April 22

Earth Day @ Shuffle Tampa One of Seminole Heights’s hippest places for eats, drinks and entertainment (and the home of Tampa’s only indoor shuffleboard courts) is hosting an Earth Day-themed shindig that features a psychedelic art show and live reggae from I-Ruption. Sip a locally-crafted brew with a clean conscience. Noon-midnight, Thursday, April 22

The Ale & The Witch for Tampa Bay Watch One of St. Pete’s most beloved craft beer purveyors is getting into the act again this year to help a locally-based environmental nonprofit’s effort to keep Tampa Bay beautiful. Stop by 111 2nd Ave. NE in St. Pete anytime between 4 and 10 p.m., and $1 from every draft goes to the cause. Thursday, April 22

Florida Aquarium’s Earth Day Member Night In addition to its multi-day Party for the Planet events, Tampa’s Florida Aquarium is also offering members the opportunity to peruse its many, many exhibits and habitats after hours on Earth Day. Stroll the facility at your leisure—just make sure you make a reservation beforehand. 5:30-9:00 p.m., Thursday, April 22

Tree & Plant Sale @ England Brothers Park The City of Pinellas Park will be selling seedlings at the market to benefit the Nina Harris School’s agriculture class. The park is located at 5010 81st Ave. N.; the sale will be by the bandshell. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 24

Earth Day Shred @ Harwood Financial Group Show up at 4601 W. North A St. in Tampa this Saturday to lighten the planet’s load by shredding those unwanted and unneeded paper documents. There will be giveaways and coffee from Buddy Brew on-site, and for every pound of paper shredded, $1 will go to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 24

Scavenger Hunt @ Sunken Gardens St. Petersburg’s hidden urban natural wonder is hosting an all-ages self-guided scavenger hunt this Saturday and Sunday, and the whole thing is secretly educational. The clues are based on Sunken Gardens’ own flora and fauna, and designed to reveal even more layers of its environmental beauty. The hunt is free with admission or membership; Sunken Gardens is located at 1825 4th St. N. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, April 24-Sunday, April 25

Muddy Water Kava & Tea’s Earth Day Pop-Up Market Located at 6111 10th St. N. in St. Petersburg, Muddy Water is offering beverage specials and a themed market to celebrate our home planet this weekend. The outdoor, socially-distanced, dog-friendly to-do will feature plenty of vendors and a raffle, with proceeds benefiting Tampa Bay Watch. 4-7 p.m., Saturday, April 24