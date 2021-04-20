One person died and two others were wounded during a shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store on Long Island on Monday, police confirmed during a press conference.

What You Need To Know Nassau Police responded to the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store in Long Island on Monday



Officials confirmed that one person died and two others were injured during the shooting



A person of interest in the shooting, Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, is still at large

Officials did not release the names of the victims, saying the two surviving individuals were sent to local hospitals and are "conscious and alert" as they talk to investigators.

Police also named 31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson as a person of interest in the shooting, saying he left the scene and is still at large. Wilson may have been at one point — or perhaps still is — employed by the Stop & Shop. He was wearing all black clothing during the shooting and had a small handgun, police said, and investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting. The shooting happened in an upstairs area where managers' offices are located, authorities said.

Wilson was last seen going westbound on a nearby turnpike, and there are nearly 150 officers helping to search the immediate area. Police say to call 911 in the event of a possible sighting.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop and Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the... Posted by Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Police had previously confirmed there was an active shooter situation at a local Stop & Shop, saying they responded to reports around 11:19 a.m. and were "canvassing the area and nearby schools have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet and we are asking area residents to remain indoors."

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Stop & Shop released a statement in response to the shooting, saying the company is "shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store located at 50 Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, NY, today.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," the statement continued. "At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community’s support during this difficult time.”

The shooting was first reported by several local outlets.

Local traffic authorities said to “expect delays in the area.”

Police Activity: Cherry Valley Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike (West Hempstead). Expect delays in the area. — Nassau Traffic Mgmt (@NassauCountyTMC) April 20, 2021

This article has been updated to include more information from officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.