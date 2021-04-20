ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains on hold at the FEMA site in Orlando, it was actually the primary vaccine at that site for weeks.

What You Need To Know The FEMA vaccination site in Orlando started administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday



The site had been using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the CDC and FDA called for a pause on its use



Officials say out of more than 28,000 doses of the J&J vaccine administered, only 29 people reported minor adverse reactions

According to the state, no one who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the FEMA site in Orlando needed to be hospitalized. However, there were some cases of adverse reactions.

It was back to business as usual for the FEMA vaccination site Tuesday, as first doses of the Pfizer Vaccine became available again.

Shanvedh Pina, 17, took time away from school in order to receive a vaccine, but he had wanted to get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

“In the Pfizer you need to come here again,” Pina said. “It’s another repeat of the symptoms."

He will be back in three weeks to get his second dose.

After asking for weeks, FEMA released data on what its Orlando site experienced while administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In total, health care workers administered 28,403 doses of the vaccine. They recorded 29 instances of adverse reactions in the observation area, but no one needed to go to the hospital.

Adverse reactions people experienced from the J&J vaccine while in the observation area (low blood pressure & dizziness) at @femaregion4 at @valenciacollege are similar to what one may experience from @moderna_tx or @pfizer vaccine. @khanaftab9003 offers advice. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/GqWnhoIObu — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 20, 2021

Symptoms experienced by recipients ranged from mild dizziness to low blood pressure. Internal Medicine specialist Dr. Aftab Khan says that is nothing to worry about.

“Insignificant side effects, I am not concerned about it,” Khan said. “As you know only 4% of the general population in this country got J&J.”

As the country waits for the CDC and FDA’s decision on Johnson & Johnson, the Orlando FEMA site will continue to use Pfizer to supplement the lost Johnson & Johnson doses.

“Fortunately the wider supply was able to accommodate and still we continue to provide doses for the population at large,” Ian Ohlin from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

That was good news for Pina, who minutes after his first dose says he felt fine.

First doses of Pfizer will continued to be offered at the site moving forward.

According to FEMA, officials are not ruling out the possibility of Johnson & Johnson being offered at this site again at a later date. Khan also says if they do, it will likely come with some type of disclaimer before it is administered.