The House voted Tuesday to reject a GOP-backed effort to censure California Rep. Maxine Waters for her remarks ahead of the verdict being delivered in Derek Chauvin's trial for the death of George Floyd.

House lawmakers voted 216-210, along party lines, to table the measure introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

On Sunday, Waters said that “we’ve got to get more confrontational” if Chauvin isn’t convicted of murder in the case, which drew a stinging rebuke from Republicans, some of whom called for her expulsion from Congress.

Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over Chauvin's trial, admonished elected officials about speaking out on the case.

"I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that’s disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function," Cahill said Monday. "I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution, to respect a coequal branch of government."

Cahill conceded to Chauvin’s attorneys that Waters’ comments could potentially be grounds for an appeal.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.