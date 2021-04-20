GREENSBORO, N.C. – A variety of industries in North Carolina could be impacted by Biden administration's American Jobs Plan, which is an investment in America that would create millions of jobs, rebuild the country's infrastructure and position the United States to out-compete China.



A major focus of the plan is to revitalize manufacturing and CEO and president of Core Technology Molding Corporation in Greensboro, Geoff Foster, says it's exciting to see the manufacturing industry grow across our state and country.

He says the plan would create a lot more opportunity for talented employees to have strong, long-term careers.



He adds it would make our country stronger and more independent.



"Where we're actually able to bring product back to the United States to manufacture here instead of other low cost producing countries. That's very exciting to us to have a lot more control over our destiny," Foster emphasized.

Foster was able to attend Vice President Kamala Harris' speech in person with his wife at Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro.



He said this visit was a great opportunity for the state to be Harris' first stop on the road speaking about the American Jobs Plan.