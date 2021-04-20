KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An apartment complex in Osceola County is not only offering COVID-19 vaccines but also health care across the board.

​Backlot Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Kissimmee, recently offered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is also providing tele-health services on site as well as a health clinic on wheels.

Mark Vengroff, the managing partner for One Stop Housing which manages the complex, said there is a gap in access for the working poor.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, white people have a higher vaccination rate compared to Hispanic people in all reporting states.

The complex is also partnering with the nonprofit Embrace Celebration, providing office space so the organizations can offer social services to these low-income tenants.

“Not only are we the first but I think we are the only that I am aware of that are putting all of these services together to help our tenants and the community,” Vengroff said.