ORLANDO, Fla. – Gordon Ramsay’s is officially opening up a restaurant in Orlando.

​Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is expected to open at ICON Park in August, Gordon Ramsay North America announced Tuesday.

The new fast-casual style eatery will feature a color scheme reminiscent of the Union Jack, and a red telephone box will serve as the restaurant’s entrance and exit. There will be indoor and counter seating as well as additional seating on the outdoor patio.

On the menu will be fish and chips as well as marinated shrimp, chicken and chips as well as seasonal special and “secret menu” items. The chips will be served “natural” with sea salt or “dirty” with either a truffle, parmesan and chive mix; a jalepeno and crisp chorizo; or bacon cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream. Also on the menu will be hand-crafted shakes, fresh-squeezed lemonades and domestic and imported beers.

“It was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to bring that nostalgia from my youth to Orlando for all the residents that call the City Beautiful home and the millions of tourist that visit every year,” Ramsay said in a statement.

In March, Spectrum News first uncovered permits that had been filed for the new restaurant, although, at the time, no official announcement had been made.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at ICON Park will the first location of the restaurant outside of Las Vegas.

Ramsay, known for hit shows such as “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Master Chef,” isn’t the only celebrity opening restaurants at ICON Park. Last year, country music star Blake Shelton debuted his southern-style restaurant, Old Red.

In addition to restaurants, ICON Park is also home to The Wheel, Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA Life Orlando Aquarium and the Orlando StarFlyer.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is currently hiring for full-time and part-time positions. Those interested in applying should email their resume to jobs@grna.com.