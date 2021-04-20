If you've driven by Destiny USA lately, you've probably noticed more customers have visiting the mega mall in recent weeks. It's another positive sign that we're slowly getting back to normal. ​

If we look back at the last 12 months, it's been a rough year for Destiny.

Many stores have either reopened or extended their hours over the last few weeks which is a positive sign coming out of the pandemic



Destiny USA officials recently announced plans for a few new stores coming this summer and is working on securing even more big tenants in 2022

Not only did the pandemic contribute to fewer guests, but some of the mall's anchor tenants like JC Penney and Lord and Taylor closed over the past year. However, officials said as the COVID-19 numbers go down locally, the buzz is back.

Destiny announced plans for the arrival of Canadian retailer Arden and women's retailer Anthropologie this summer.

On top of that, officials with the mall are eagerly waiting for the reopening of the Canadian border. Although it was recently announced that the border closure will continue through the end of May.

Since making the transition to Destiny in 2012, there has always been a strong customer base from north of the border.

"Once that border reopens the floodgates will just coming running, just because Canada does make up a large portion of our tourism traffic. But, it's great to see that right now without it, we're still seeing a lot of great numbers and to see that border reopen will only just take us to a whole new level," said Destiny USA Marketing Director Nakita Jankowski.

Mall officials said they're continuing to work to fill the larger properties on site and they've got some big news they're working on for 2022 already.

More good news for the mall, Regal Cinemas is set to reopen this Friday, April 23.

Destiny is also hosting a virtual job fair from now through May 2. You can visit DestinyUSA.com for more information.