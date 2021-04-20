FLORIDA — The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows that vaccination disparities among minority and White residents continue to be an issue.

What You Need To Know Data from the Florida Department of Health shows that the Hispanic community makes up on 15% of the state's vaccinated population



Experts say they are trying to educated the public on the benefits and possible side effects of getting a COVID-19 vaccine



The NIH will host a bilingual virtual COVID-19 vaccine education panel on Tuesday, April 27

Even with all Florida adult residents eligible to get the vaccine now, the number of vaccinated Hispanics remain low — statewide, Hispanics make up only 15% of the vaccinated population. Even in Osceola County where Hispanics make up more than half of the county’s population, only about 30% of them have received at least their first shot.

“(Through our research groups early in the pandemic) what we found is there is mistrust there is fear and there isn’t a lot of access to care,” said Jessica Otero, Mayo Clinic associate clinical research coordinator with the office of health equity and community engagement research.

Since the start of the year, Otero spent her time to educating the Hispanic community about the coronavirus and the benefits of vaccination.

“I think it’s important to make an informed decision when thinking about the vaccine, remembering the side effects from the vaccine are nothing compared to the risks COVID can give you,” she said.

Her organization, along with the National Institute of Health, now works to help set up appointments for minorities to make vaccination more equitable. It’s a mission dear to her heart after losing her aunt to the coronavirus earlier this year.

“Each event I cry just because I’m speaking to people in my language and share my customs and look like me, talk like me and share characteristics with my family, and I’m thinking about how they’re getting life-saving care,” Otero said.

She helps her community register for vaccines either virtually through Zoom or in person.

“We’ve done a lot of community events at food drives where we’ll go to a place where people trust,” Otero said.

She said they also help direct people where they can get vaccinated without an appointment. The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County created a webpage to help its residents find vaccination sites that don’t require any appointments.

The NIH will host a bilingual virtual COVID-19 vaccine education panel on Tuesday, April 27.