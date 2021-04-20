ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Travaris McCurdy, a Black man who represents part of Orange County, said his stomach turned as he awaited the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

“And I got a little emotional just from the fact that we’re waiting for a verdict, after watching a man a take his last breath on camera and call out for his late mother,” McCurdy said, “and realizing that the life was literally being taken from his body while was he was laying on the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds.”

McCurdy said he found relief Tuesday upon the courtroom verdict that found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death. Floyd's videotaped killing sparked new national protests against police brutuality and calls for justice in wrongful deaths of African-Americans.

“I was happy to see the jury come back with that decision,” McCurdy told Spectrum News 13. “I’m happy to see that today that some justice was served.”

McCurdy stood among Central Florida residents, sports teams and political leaders who reacted almost immediately to the news that Chauvin had been convicted.

Chauvin faces up to 75 years in prison for the killing of Floyd, a Black man whom police had detained on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd died pinned to the pavement, a knee of Chauvin pressed to his neck. Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin, who is white, that he couldn't breathe, yet Chauvin refused to let up.

“Justice has prevailed. But this is not a happy day, because this day should have never happened,” U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, wrote on Twitter. “George Floyd’s life mattered, and but for the tragic actions of Derek Chauvin, Mr. Floyd would be alive.”

Demings’ husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, wrote on Facebook: “We have all waited with great anticipation for the verdict in the trial involving the murder of George Floyd.

“As a 40-year veteran of law enforcement, I am pleased with the jury findings and now look to the sentencing phase to determine if justice prevails.”

Reaction also came from the Orlando Police Department:

It came from the Orlando Magic:

On Facebook, Orlando resident Laura Brava called the murder of Floyd a "needless act" that "affected millions of lives, affected the civility of society and shocked a nation into rage."

"Don’t even try to defend his actions ..." she added in reaction to a Spectrum News 13 post about the verdict.

"I'm glad justice was served for once!" wrote Stacie Smith, whose Facebook profile says she attended Merritt Island High School.

Yet many didn't see it that way.

"There is ample evidence of reasonable doubt, and zero evidence of an actual 'murder,'" wrote James Headrick of Altoona, in Lake County.

In his comments to Spectrum News, Rep. McCurdy elaborated on his thoughts as he awaited the verdict.

“Even with the video footage, there’s still no guarantee that the judical system was going to work,” McCurdy said. “Waiting on this, my mind went back to Emmett Till. My mind went back to Trayvon Martin. My mind went back to all these cases of African-American men, Rodney King, that have been abused or had their lives taken, and seemingly their families did not receive the type of justice that was proper.”

“These families aren’t asking for a vacation,” he added. “These families aren’t asking for a lifelong stipend. They’re asking for justice for their loved one. Yes, I was happy to find that he was found guilty on all three counts, but we cannot forget that a life was lost, a life was taken. You can never get that back.”