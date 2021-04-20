RALEIGH, N.C. — A 26-year-old in Raleigh is inspiring others as she runs her own business while working full-time and applying to medical school.



Kyla Smith started making candles for fun a few years ago.

"Before I knew it, a hobby turned into a business," Smith said.



Smith has been running her business, Ky's Candles, for about four years. She makes her own signature candles and sells them at several local markets and shops.



"I make the labels, the font, I print the labels, package them, I pack orders. My mom helps with packing orders and things as well," Smith said. "As far as making the candles and planning multiple wholesale orders at a time and private label orders, it’s a lot."



On average, she sells about 150 candles a month but believe it or not, this isn't her full-time job. She is actually a clinical researcher for prostate cancer at a Veterans Affairs Clinic.

"Google Calendar is my best friend because between working full-time in Durham with the VA and then coming home, I do all this myself," Smith said.



On top of all that, Smith is also in the middle of applying and interviewing for medical school.

"I started a candle business in hopes of paying for medical school, giving back to the community and to ease my mind after a long work day or studying for an exam," Smith said.



Smith is always on the go but she says making candles is actually what helps her relax.

"I think just being able to turn on my music and vibe out and make some candles, this is where I can really explore my creative side," she said.



She has also been able to mentor people who want to start their own business, which is right in line with her goal of becoming a doctor as she helps pave the way for fellow future physicians.



According to a 2019 report by the Association of American Medical Colleges, most active physicians in 2018 were white, 56.2%, and male, 64.1%. The report also reveals, in 2018, Black women made up less than 3% of all active physicians in the United States.

Smith hopes she can help change that statistic by paving the way for other women like her.

"Encouraging young minority women to become physicians. Sometimes they don’t have the resources or they don’t know what step to take or just the guidance," Smith said.



Since launching in 2017, every October, Smith donates a percentage of her sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She said in 2020, even in the midst of a pandemic, she was able to donate more than $200 to the cause.