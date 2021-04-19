GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden's first 100 days are wrapping up and Monday, for the first time since the inauguration, a member of his administration is paying a visit to North Carolina.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Triad this afternoon to talk about the American Jobs Plan. She's set to deliver remarks at Guilford Technical Community College's Center for Advanced Manufacturing just before noon and tour Thomas Built Buses in High Point at 2:30 p.m.

Here are a few of the plan's highlights:

Fix highways

Rebuild bridges

Upgrade ports, airports and transit systems

Deliver clean drinking water

Renew electric grid and high-speed broadband to all Americans

Revitalize manufacturing

Create good-quality jobs that pay prevailing wages in safe and healthy workplaces

The goal of the plan is to create millions of jobs, rebuild the country's infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China. According to the White House, the plan will invest about $2 trillion this decade.

If passed with Biden's corporate tax plan, the White House says it will be fully paid for within the next 15 years.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to join Vice President Harris for her visit.