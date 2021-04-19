ORLANDO, Fla. — As millions of adults in the U.S. get vaccinated daily, some are starting to think about the younger ones in the country.

Alexandra Lemesciuc’s five-year-old son is in pre-kindergarten.

“If it’s safe, I don’t see why not,” said Lemesciuc.

Since September, he’s been back in the classroom a couple days a week and that’s where Alexandra wants him.

“It would be more damage for him to be socially-distanced and not communicate with teachers,” said Lemesciuc.

But it could take some time before Alexandra’s son and other children get vaccinated.

"As we get later into the year, towards the end of the year. I think by the time we get to the first quarter of 2022, we'll be able to vaccinate children at virtually any age,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

“Hopefully before then. But I think that's going to be the latest we'll see it,” said Fauci.

Earlier this month, Pfizer requested the FDA expand its emergency use authorization to include children ages 12 to 15.

Pifzer said its trial for adolescents showed a 100% efficacy. The drugmaker called it a “robust antibody response.”

FDA officials say they’ll evaluate the request as quickly as possible.

Lindsay Hutton’s daughter has been in the classroom full time for a few weeks.

“I’m OK with her not getting the vaccine for a while,” said Hutton.

She’s fine holding off vaccinating her daughter — saying the school has taken every precaution to keeps kids safe.

“They’ve been great with her school. The all wear masks. They all stay separate. They still have fun,” said Hutton.

For now, Alexandra is OK with her son not getting the vaccine — she’s waiting for more information to come out about how young children respond to it.

“It’s hard to say. It’s such a new virus. There’s still not so much information about it,” said Lemesciuc.

Moderna and Pfizer are conducting trials looking at the vaccine in children 12 and younger.​