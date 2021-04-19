COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) announced Monday he's resigning from Congress to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, which changes the outlook of the state's Senate race.

"Throughout my career in public service I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our country’s fiscal house in order," Stivers wrote in a statement. "That is why I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where I can continue my efforts to support free enterprise and economic growth here in Ohio.”

How unexpected is this?



Just 12 days ago, #OH15 Rep. @stevestivers' team said his first quarter fundraising of just under $1.4 million was a "major step" toward Stivers launching an #OHSen bid.



Now, Stivers (R) is leaving Congress altogether. https://t.co/A45y4K3kZA — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) April 19, 2021

The 15th district representative's resignation will go into effect May 16 to become the next CEO and president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The news means Stivers won't run for U.S. Senate to fill Sen. Rob Portman's vacant seat in 2022. He was among the potential candidates to pitch a bid. The Republicans in the running include former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland car dealer Bernie Moreno and businessman Mike Gibbons.