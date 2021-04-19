DURHAM, N.C. — Two years since a gas explosion rocked downtown Durham and killed two people, local businesses are still recovering.

The explosion, which injured two dozen people, forced businesses nearby to temporarily shut down while the incident was investigated and recovery efforts took place.

Pet boutique, Other End of the Leash, on the corner of Main St. and Albermarle St. says that the explosion knocked their front door hinges off.



While the doors were an easy fix the store says that they are still financially recovering from losses while the area was closed following the explosion.



The recovery process has also been exacerbated by restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit just months after businesses could reopen.

But just as storefronts reopened in the fall of 2019, these businesses couldn't predict that a global pandemic would force their doors closed in a matter of months.



"For 19 weeks it was very challenging to get into our store because of road closures," Diane Groff, owner of pet boutique Other End of the Leash, told Spectrum News 1.



"We lost a significant amount of revenue and quite frankly we haven’t fully recovered yet."



She explained that the store wasn't able to obtain some financial support requested during the pandemic because they had to compare their existing losses to their losses suffered following the April 10 explosion one year prior.



“For three years in a row now, we have been significantly challenged," Groff said.



But she credited the people of Durham for continuing to support local businesses.



"That’s what’s kept our hearts in the game, and we appreciate it so much.”



The Durham Fire Department found the explosion to be accidental after a contractor mistakenly struck a gas service line during a construction project, fire authorities said. The contracting company did report the damage to North Carolina’s 811 system.

Dominion Energy says that it saw a 20% drop in gas line damages last year.



Persida Montanez with Dominion Energy told Spectrum News 1 that the dip "shows that the system is working, and the public is doing their part by calling before they dig."



"This year, we plan to make even more progress with new technology and more education."