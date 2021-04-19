AUSTIN, Texas — Penske Media Corp. is acquiring a 50% stake in South by Southwest, according to The Wall Street Journal.

SXSW suffered a major blow when it was canceled in 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, a virtual version of the festival took place.

Thanks so much to everyone who joined us for SXSW Online! We'll see y'all in Austin for #SXSW 2022! https://t.co/leNpVhrMYi — SXSW (@sxsw) March 22, 2021

In recent years SXSW has drawn more than 100,000 people to Austin and has produced an economic impact in excess of $300 million.

According to reports, the founders of SXSW will continue to manage and operate the festival. Organizers said they plan to bring the event back in-person for 2022.