KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Testimony against the two men accused in Nicole Montalvo’s death continued Monday with a jailhouse witness, and Nicole Montalvo's mother-in-law.

Christopher Otero-Rivera, her estranged husband, and Angel Rivera, her father-in-law, are accused of killing, dismembering and burying Montalvo.

Dustin Gonzalez, Otero-Rivera’s cellmate at the Osceola Jail in 2018, took the stand Monday afternoon. Prosecutors say the Riveras helped bail him out, and in return he was to plant drugs in Nicole's car to discredit her so that she could lose custody of her son.

Gonzalez said Angel was being pushy, not just about planting drugs in her car but also making her disappear, because he, “missed his grandson.”

"What he just told me is that he's much rather have her disappear, 'we don't have to deal with this',” Gonzalez said. “I told him I am not in that line of work."

"Did he offer you money a second time?" a prosecutor asked.

"Yes sir.”

During cross examination, the defense attorney alluded that Gonzalez may have testified in order to have legal paperwork sped up through the system.

Wanda Rivera, Montalvo’s mother-in-law who was also once a defendant in the case, also testified.

During cross examination, Christopher Otero-Rivera’s defense attorney showed that there was a point in time when Montalvo refused to bring Elijah to the Rivera home, causing them to miss holidays and birthdays with him, alluding that this may have given Angel, his grandpa a motive, to kill Montalvo.

The prosecutor said, “Do you agree that made Angel furious?”

Rivera replied, “It upset him.”

The prosecutor then asked, “And he would talk about that correct?”

Rivera responded, “Yes.”

The prosecutor prompted again, “And he was visibly upset when he talked about that?”

Rivera said once more, “Yes.”

The state said they are confident they will rest Tuesday morning. Court is in recess and resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.