MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — If you are looking for work this summer in the Milwaukee area, you may only have to look as far as your local park.

Milwaukee County Parks is hiring around 500 seasonal employees for the start of the summer season. From lifeguards to golf course employees to beer garden attendants, they have all sorts of jobs available.

“Some people enjoy the solitude of riding a lawnmower or picking up litter," says Joe Mrozinski with Milwaukee County Parks. "Some enjoy the interaction with customers at beer gardens and golf pro shops and pool attendants. We have a wide variety of positions for people."

Most seasonal positions pay between $8.00-$11.83, with supervisor roles paying more. Lifeguards can earn $12.69-$14.74. Lifeguards must attend a training session put on by the county and pass a swim test.

To learn more about the available positions, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website.