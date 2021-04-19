CLEVELAND — Ghost kitchens are like restaurants without the sit-down part. Their sole purpose is to fulfill online orders, so many people don't even know where they are located, they just pop up on apps like Door Dash or social media.

By 2024, it could be a 4.2 billion dollar industry, according to ghostkitchengurus.com.

At 22, Joseph Vallery runs the business, while 21-year-old Demarco Mcduffie creates and executes the dishes.

Together they own Ghost Kitchen in Cleveland.

“We only do delivery and we only do curbside, the restaurant that you only can taste,” Vallery said.

This concept has been popping up in cities across the country and these two wanted to capitalize on it in Cleveland.

“Door Dash and Uber Eats, those kinds of businesses are booming right now and he just had the idea of having a ghost kitchen, just utilize those platforms,” said Vallery about his partner.

A quick look at their Instagram page shows you their homemade food, from tacos and wings to a salmon dinner.

“I like cooking because I like how it makes people feel," Mcduffie said. "Food is just a warm feeling. It’s a loving feeling when you eat, you just feel good and I like to give that feeling to someone else.”

They’ve only been open for one month but business is growing fast thanks to good food and social media.

“It’s crazy the way social media is," Vallery said. "When people say to use social media, to monetize it, I mean we are the definition of that. Right now, we don’t have anything else but users from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.”

They already have plans to reach more customers, move into a larger kitchen and hire more staff. Vallery and Mcduffie said they are feeling blessed.

“It’s been great, the love has been great, the people have been great and the feedback, everything," Vallery said. "I’m just blessed to even be in front of you.”

You can order from them Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on ghostkitchencle.com.