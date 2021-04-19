CLEVELAND — The pandemic hit just six months after Crispy Chick in Cleveland opened its doors and sales dropped 70%. Now, a year later, the doors are still open and sales are consistent.

The owner is thankful for customers and social media for keeping her business going

Inside the Crispy Chick, everything is made to order, nothing hits the oil until you ask for it. Their menu features chicken strips, sandwiches, wraps and more.

Owner Senayt Fekadu said the community loves the food.

“The great thing about Cleveland is people drive 45 minutes, past a lot of chain restaurants to come support. They are very very supportive.”

Fekadu said things were rough during the pandemic.

“We opened in October and the pandemic hit that March so for us to survive through the pandemic, if it wasn’t for social media and people really spreading the word we would not be here,” Fekadu said.

Her more than 6,000 followers on Instagram helped keep her business afloat.

Now the biggest challenge she faces is finding employees to help out her business.

“I honestly have never worked this hard in my whole entire life. I’m working 60 to 80 hours a week, open to close.”

She said all that hard work is worth it so she can inspire other females and minorities to open their own businesses.

“I think following your passion is No. 1, No. 2 is never giving up,” she said.