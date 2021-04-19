BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We are getting closer to Thursday's historic NASA, SpaceX Crew-2 launch from the Space Coast.

And while the four astronauts are earning the spotlight, there are hundreds working behind the scenes to ensure a safe mission.

"I have the opportunity to really see all the boots on the ground that are doing all the real work," said Benjamin Stahl, who is responsible for the "end to end" of the mission, overseeing all ​aspects of Crew-2. "It really takes a very galvanized team to do it, a very integrated team."

As the Mission Manager, his job is making sure things go smooth from pre-launch, launch, docking at the International Space Station, the crew's stay there, and ensuring they return safely to Earth.

The umbrella includes assuring the crew's health, flight operations involving the rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, the ground teams who work the capsule recovery after splashdown, and rescuing the crew should a problem arise.

Crew-2 will fly a flight proven SpaceX Falcon 9 booster for Crew-1, and refurbished crew capsule which took the Demo-2 astronauts to the ISS last year.

"There's a whole wealth of certification effort that has to occur for us to provide that stamp of approval to put our astronauts on a vehicle that's already flown," Stahl tells us.

Stahl said once the four member Crew-2 arrives at the ISS, it means a total of 11 crew will be on board.

And will also be the first commercial "handover," as the Crew-1 team is set to undock and return to Earth during the new crew's stay.

Stahl said he's excited and prepared for the challenges of the next human space mission.

"I'm thrilled and humbled to be a part of it, just a small cog in the larger machine that's going to get this crew up there," he said.