ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The global pandemic led to many businesses and places Floridians visit shutting down temporarily, and in some cases permanently, but the impact it had on children with special needs has been huge according to behavioral analysts.

What You Need To Know Santiago & Friends is a family autism center in Orange County



The facility closed for two months last year because of the pandemic, leaving many parents with no other place to go



More information on Santiago & Friends

It’s a routine that’s making a difference for Alexander and Javian, both diagnosed with Autism.

“When kids have this disability, they have to have a routine,” Vanessa Jimenez said.

Her two sons get that routine from Santiago & Friends, a family autism center.

She said the routine helps her children and when the facility temporarily closed for two months last year because of the pandemic, it impacted her kids.

Marytza Sanz, CEO of Latino Leadership, the nonprofit that oversees the Autism Center, saw the impact it had on the kids they serve, that’s why they began to provide telehealth services. It just wasn't the same, though, Sanz said.

“When you have a child with Autism that has hyperactivity and short attention span, it’s very difficult and hard for that child to sit in front of a computer for one hour or two,” she said.

“It’s definitely a stress factor for parents and the health care field,” said Silvana Carmago, a board-certified behavioral analyst at Santiago & Friends. “You have the computer here and your training the parent to run the therapy, and at the same time you’re analyzing the kid collecting data.”

The situation has left Jimenez frustrated.

“They started their bad behaviors all over again,” she said.

The nonprofit remains partially open — it now serves only half of the children it once did and it lost about half of its funding. It is a huge blow to some Central Florida families as it is one of the few behavioral therapy facilities that accept Medicaid.

“It’s a community that, if we don’t receive them here, they won’t have another place to go,” Sanz said.

Over the past year, Jimenez realized the difference an organization like this can make as a building block to her children’s growth.

“I love Santiago & Friends,” Jimenez said.

Sanz said more funding is needed to help with hiring more staff as they slowly and safely begin to reopen at full capacity.