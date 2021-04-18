GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 10-year-old entrepreneur is spreading confidence and joy through a pop-up shop with a pop of sparkle.

Trinity Jones is the founder of PoP GLiTtA, a company that specializes in glitter baskets and handmade accessories.

Jones launched her business when she was seven years old with the help of her family and best friend Gabriella Lynch. She says her goal is to encourage people to be authentic and spread wealth.

“I wanted to get things for my brothers and me that my parents weren’t always able to get us," she said. "Number two is because I wanted to help homeless people."

PoP GLiTtA sets up shop at Four Seasons Town Centre Mall one Saturday out of each month.