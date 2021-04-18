AUSTIN, Texas — The search continues for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, the suspect in a shooting that left three people dead.
- Three people were fatally shot in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said
- The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has not received reports of other victims
- Authorities said that a suspect, 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, is still at large
During a 4:45 p.m. press conference, acting Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon said police are transitioning from a search in the immediate area to a fugitive search. Chacon confirmed Broderick was at one point an employee with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. He was a detective who, court records show, in 2020 was taken into custody and charged with sexually assaulting a child.
The victims were described as two Hispanic women and a Black man. Chacon said the victims knew Broderick, but didn’t not specify the relationship they had to Broderick.
Officers before noon on Saturday responded to an active shooter situation in northwest Austin.
The shooting took place at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway, near the intersection of U.S 183 and Capital of Texas Highway.
The Austin-Travis County EMS reported the three victims have died from gunshot wounds; the agency said it has not received reports of other victims.
During a 2:30 p.m. news briefing, Chacon identified Broderick as the suspect. He was described as 5'7" tall and was wearing a grey hoodie, sunglasses and baseball cap.
Chacon described Broderick as armed and dangerous. APD lifted the shelter in place for the surrounding area, but urge everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
The Austin branch of the FBI is assisting APD in the search for Broderick.
People are advised to avoid the area.
Chacon said it's believed the shooting is an isolated domestic situation and the threat to the public is minimal.
Austin police asked that anyone with information concerning Broderick's whereabouts call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered.
