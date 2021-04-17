The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning to consumers with children at home to stop using Peloton's Tread+ exercise machine "after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines."

The bulletin from the CPSC comes one month after a child died in an accident involving the popular treadmill. In a letter last month, Peloton CEO John Foley wrote that "while we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."

"To date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death," the bulletin from the CPSC reads, adding: "CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death."

"In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," the CPSC continued.

The CPSC also included a video of a safety incident which highlights the hazard to children, which some viewers may find graphic and disturbing.

"It is believed that at least one incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, suggesting that the hazard cannot be avoided simply by locking the device when not in use," they added. "Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

The CPSC advises that customers should:

Stop using the Peloton Tread+ if there are small children or pets at home

If consumers must continue to use the product, CPSC urges consumers to use the product only in a locked room, to prevent access to children and pets while the treadmill is in use

Keep all objects, including exercise balls and other equipment, away from the treadmill

When not in use, unplug the Tread+ and store the safety key away from the device and out of reach of children

Report any incidents to the CPSC

In a statement, Peloton refuted the CPSC's claims, saying that the company is "troubled" by the "unilateral press release" about their product, calling it "inaccurate and misleading."

"Peloton cares deeply about the safety of its Members and one of its core values is putting Members first," they wrote, adding: "There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed. Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times."

According to a report form the Washington Post, the CPSC issued an administrative subpoena to Peloton in order to mandate that the company disclose the name of the child who died, as well as the family's contact information, so they can investigate what went wrong.

A company spokesperson told the Post that Peloton "does not believe a recall is necessary" and the Tread+ "is safe for use when the warnings and safety instructions we provide are followed."