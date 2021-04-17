Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years and patriarch of the British Royal Family, will be laid to rest Saturday in an intimate ceremony.

Philip, who passed away on April 9 just months shy of his 100th birthday, will be remembered as a person of “courage, fortitude and faith” at the ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel before being laid to rest in the castle’s Royal Vault.

A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of.



With words by the Poet Laureate,

The Patriarchs - An Elegy. pic.twitter.com/rUr1cNi8lS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

The 200-year-old Royal Vault has seen the like of princes, princesses and kings laid to rest within it — including King George III, who ruled the nation during the American Revolution, for whom the vault was built.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K., there will only be 30 congregants inside the castle, rather than the 800 mourners requested in the original funeral plans, including his widow, the queen, along with their children and grandchildren.

His grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will walk behind the coffin. Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the funeral after his high-profile exit from royal duties last year.

The moment is likely to stir memories of the image of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip.

The children of Philip and the queen — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — will also walk behind the hearse, while the 94-year-old queen will travel to the chapel in a Bentley.

A longtime lover of Land Rovers, which he drove for decades, Philip’s body will be ferried to the chapel in a modified Land Rover Defender which he designed himself.

The funeral will be aired live on television, out of the public view — the palace has asked people not to gather so as to abide by COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the U.K. government.

The Procession and Funeral Service will be available to watch in the UK and around the world via the Royal Family’s YouTube Channel. It will also be broadcast on BBC One.



The @YouTube live stream will commence at 2.30pm ⬇️https://t.co/wjRRLEzSHF pic.twitter.com/e52K4w6IiC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

“With the safety and wellbeing of the public in mind, and in accordance with government guidelines, members of the public are asked not to gather in crowds,” the palace said in a statement. “During this time the royal family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The palace last week removed a royal notice posed to the gate of Buckingham Palace announcing Philip’s death so as to avoid crowds gathering.

“Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal Residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on [minimizing] travel,” the U.K.’s Cabinet Office said in a statement.

Armed forces bands will play hymns and classical music before the funeral service, which will also be preceded by a nationwide minute of silence.

A one minute silence will be observed at 3pm today in memory of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/EETAAxb5jI — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 17, 2021

Inside the Gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, the service will be simple and somber. There will be no sermon, at Philip’s request, and no family eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal tradition. But Dean of Windsor David Conner will say the country has been enriched by Philip’s “unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.”

Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral have a maritime theme, including the hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” which is associated with seafarers and asks God: “O hear us when we cry to thee/For those in peril on the sea.”

As Philip’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, Royal Marine buglers will sound “Action Stations,” an alarm that alerts sailors to prepare for battle — a personal request from Philip.

Former Bishop of London Richard Chartres, who knew Philip well, said the prince was a man of faith, but liked things kept succinct.

“He was at home with broad church, high church and low church, but what he really liked was short church,” Chartres told the BBC. “I always remember preaching on occasions which he was principal actor that the instruction would always come down: ‘No more than four minutes.’”

Along with Philip’s children and grandchildren, the 30 funeral guests include other senior royals and several of his German relatives. Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the queen, is related to a thicket of European royal families.

Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join in when a four-person choir sings hymns. The queen, who has spent much of the past year isolating with her husband at Windsor Castle, will sit alone.

For decades, Philip was a fixture of British life, renowned for his founding of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards youth program and for a blunt-spoken manner that at times included downright offensive remarks. He lived in his wife’s shadow, but his death has sparked a reflection about his role, and new appreciation from many in Britain.

“He was a character, an absolute character,” Jenny Jeeves told the Associated Press as she looked at the floral tributes in Windsor. “He was fun, he was funny. Yes, he made quite a few gaffes, but it depends which way you took it really. Just a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and a good example to all of us, really.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.