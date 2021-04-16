ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando pediatric office has been chosen as the only site in Florida to take part in Moderna’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccine trial for teens.

Dr. Salma Elfaki is the principal investigator for the study happening at Nona Pediatric Center. Her trial involves around 95 teens, ages 12 to 17. Around 3,000 kids in that age-range are participating in Moderna’s trial nationwide.

“It’s kind of a nice little perk that I get to say I was part of it,” Elfaki said. “I continue to try to help my community, help my patients.”

Alex and Bobby Barron are among the teens participating in the trial. “I don’t really have a problem with shots, and if I can get something that can help with COVID, of course I’m gonna get it,” Alex said.

Two-thirds of the youths in the trial got the vaccine, and the rest received a placebo. Extra vaccine doses are being stored for teens who got the placebo to take after the study, Elfaki said.

Pfizer recently released the results of its ongoing trial in teens, reporting 100 percent efficacy in youths ages 12 to 15 years old.

Elfaki anticipates the Moderna youth trial will have similar findings because the vaccine uses the same mRNA technology.