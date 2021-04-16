OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors heard emotional testimony Friday in the trial of two men accused of murdering an Osceola County mother. Nicole Montalvo’s mother took the stand Friday afternoon, testifying against Christopher Otero-Rivera, her daughter’s estranged husband, and his father, Angel Rivera.

Elaine Montalvo, Nicole Montalvo’s mother, gave compelling testimony as she described what the relationship of her daughter was like with Otero-Rivera.



Elaine said on October 4, 2018, Nicole came home crying with dry blood on her swollen face. At the time Nicole pressed charges against Otero-Rivera and Toni Marie Rocker, his girlfriend. Nicole Montalvo told her mom that the couple had kidnapped her, put a rag in her mouth and jumped her. A year later investigators found her daughter’s remains on the Rivera property.



“They were saying that they could kill her right then and there and nobody would know," Elaine Montalvo testified.

When asked if Otero-Rivera mentioned Elijah, the now 9-year-old son he and Nicole Montalvo shared custody of, at the time, Elaine Montalvo said "that he was going to take Elijah away. She wasn’t going to keep Elijah."

Earlier in the day the medical examiner testified that Nicole’s body had been dismembered to a level she had never seen before. The medical examiner also said that it was not easy to determine how she died because of the state she was found in. The cause of death was listed as homicidal violence of unspecified means.



After that kidnapping incident in 2018, Nicole Montalvo filed for divorce in February 2019. That divorce was never finalized.



Court is expected to resume Monday morning.