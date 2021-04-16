NAPLES, Fla.​ — The streets of downtown Naples are quiet and quaint, making a perfect spot to explore the area and some of the beautiful homes.

What You Need To Know Historic Palm Cottage was built in 1885



Walter Haldeman wanted it for his famous friends



It includes historical artifacts and architecture

But there is one specific home, sitting under the ancient Spanish moss, which may catch your eye, historic Palm Cottage.

“This cottage was built in 1885... It saw the beginnings of Naples,” John Telischak with Historic Palm Cottage said. “Now up the street from here, in 1889, is where the Old Naples Hotel first opened."

This hotel set the stage for the tourist industry in the area. The old Naples Hotel was built by Walter Haldeman, the man many consider to be the founder of Naples, to bring in the tourism industry.

The Palm Cottage just up the street also was built by Haldeman as an annex for the hotel and a spot for some of his famous friends to stay.

“It was also built for a good friend of his.. Mr. Henry Waterson a Pulitzer Prize winning author who wrote books here at the cottage about the Spanish American War," Telischak said.

Now the cottage is preserved, and you can tour the home to get a look at a time capsule back to the 1800s, artifacts and architectural design that will fascinate

“Historic Palm Cottage is the portal to Naples history so if you want to see how the city of Naples began, this is the place to do it right here," Telischak said.

​It is open only a few days a week for tours so please call ahead to schedule a visit.