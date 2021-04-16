Dwyane Wade has done just about everything on the basketball court – he's won 3 NBA championships, was named to 8 All-NBA teams and 13 All-Star teams and had his iconic No. 3 jersey retired by the Miami Heat after a decorated 16 year career.

On Friday, he added one more accolade to his already stacked resume: NBA owner.

The three-time NBA champion bought an ownership stake in the NBA's Utah Jazz, joining an elite group of former players who own parts of NBA teams, including Shaquille O'Neal (Sacramento Kings) and Grant Hill (Atlanta Hawks).

Michael Jordan is the only former player to be the majority owner of a team, the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN was first to report the news, which was later confirmed by Wade himself, and later the Utah Jazz.

Wade told ESPN that he plans on being an active part of the franchise.

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA," he said. "I've seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with [Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith], there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in."

"Dwyane has had a chance to be part of so many different [ownership] groups if he wanted that," Smith said to ESPN, adding that this decision has been a long time coming. "We've basically been in discussion from the time we closed on the team on how we can get this done. Like I run my tech business, you want the brightest people around."

Heat owner Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Corp. which owns Carnival Cruise Lines, congratulated Wade on his newest accomplishment, noting that he offered Wade an opportunity to join the Miami team's ownership group.

"We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commmit at the time," Arison wrote on Twitter. "Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider."

"Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz," he continued. "To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer."

Smith has been praised for his advocacy to social causes, including his embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement, his donation of a four-year college scholarship for every Jazz win this season (the team has a league-best 41-14 record), and his comittment to Encircle, which provides resources and safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

"There is a broad picture here. It's much more than just basketball," Smith said. This league is the biggest platform that there is, and we ran toward that."

"We're not running away from the racial and social and LGBTQ conversations," Wade, whose daughter identifies as transgender, said to ESPN. "I'm committed to doing the work. I talk about the LGBTQ community, which everyone knows is important to me. My daughter is part of that community."

"Partnering with Ryan and the Utah Jazz is the perfect fit as we share the same vision and values," Wade said in a press release. "Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world. We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life."

Wade played his last NBA game two years ago last Saturday, a 113-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.