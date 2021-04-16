COLUMBUS, Ohio — A local nonprofit is liquidating its warehouse, and central Ohio brides-to-be could benefit from it.

The organization’s sale is April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Wish Upon a Wedding” is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness.

“We’re just able to provide them with a beautiful day that they can remember and not have to think about what’s going on with their health,” said Lindsay Mackey, the organization’s president.

Partners donate inventory or overstock dresses to the organization to sell in order to raise money.

Mackey said they’re having a special sale April 17 to clean stock, with the hopes of moving the warehouse to Chicago.

“We are opening our warehouse in Columbus to the public, first time,” said Mackey.

They’re marking down the merchandise even more.

“Normally, we sell these dresses for $100 a dress, but this weekend we’re doing $100 for everything you can carry out the door.”

The Columbus warehouse is located at 4608 Indianola Avenue. The sale is Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.​