KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Police are speaking out about the growing problem of online rental scams after a couple told Spectrum News 13 Watchdog team members that they lost more than $500 responding to a fake rental listing posted on Facebook.

What You Need To Know KPD is investigating a growing number of online rental schemes



The BBB says people need to be on alert, and if a deal sounds too good to be true, then it likely is



Related: Online Photos Showed a Nice Orlando Rental. A Family Says the Reality Was Dangerous

It can happen in an instant as fraudsters on social media pray on renters like Edward Rodriguez and his girlfriend, who paid the money thinking it was going toward a rental.

“I don’t wish this on anybody,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says they spoke with the “supposed” landlord, even signing a rental agreement. But after paying the individual — supposedly for fees and a deposit — they went to the property to meet him for the first time and realized another family already lived there.

Kissimmee Police say it’s a growing issue.

“We did see a jump in those rental scams cases,” Corporal Jonathan Padilla Said.

Cpl. Johnathan Padilla with the Kissimmee Police property crime unit said this old scheme is picking up once again and criminals are now finding new victims on social media and taking advantage during the pandemic.

“A lot of time they will not go to the property, they will give the excuse of hey its COVID we don’t want to make face-to-face contact, or they will actually say they are out of town so that’s why they can’t show up,” Padilla said.

That is what happened to Edward the person they were supposedly renting from didn’t show up to meet them at the house and after a short time stopped answers their calls. So News 13 Watchdog Reporter Curtis McCloud tried reaching out and after multiple calls, we finally got a call back.

The person Curtis spoke with was out of state and claimed he knew nothing about why we were calling, or about the rental property in Florida. Padilla said they are actively investigating this case, but said it’s hard to recover funds for victims.

He recommends people be diligent from the start.

“Check to see how much properties are going for in that particular community because if you are getting an average of $1500-$1600 for a 3-bedroom, 2-bath, and this request is $900 and this is half the amount, then that should be a red flag for you to realize that maybe this sounds a little too good to be true,” Padilla said.

Padilla said when looking for a rental, you should be sure to write down the name of the person you’re dealing with and where you found the listing. Police say if they do catch the scammer, that person could face up to 5 years in prison.