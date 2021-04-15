If you haven't done your taxes yet, don't worry.

April 15 is usually the deadline to file, but the IRS has delayed its federal filing deadline to May 17. The New York State Tax Department has also moved its deadline to May 17 for state taxes.

The extension is meant to help provide some relief for people during the pandemic.

It also gives individual filers, tax preparers and the IRS a chance to look at any changes that may impact this year's filings.

There is one exception. Anyone who pays estimated taxes, like many small business owners, still must make their usual payment by Wednesday, April 15, 2021.