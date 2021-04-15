TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays executive leadership is set to appear before the St. Pete City Council on Thursday to discuss what they want, and need, from the Tropicana Redevelopment Project.

Council members want to know their intentions before moving forward with any plans. Our partners at the Tampa Bay Times said this has turned into a contentious issue, though, between Mayor Rick Kriseman and the city council.

The paper reports city council wanted to discuss and vote on whether to hire a company to help with the selection and negotiation with developers for the site once they knew the Rays intentions. However, according to the Times, the Mayor decided without the Council’s input.

The Tampa Bay Times reported on Wednesday, ahead of the city council meeting, that Mayor Kriseman announced that the company he wants to hire, HR&A Advisors, reduced its price to $99,000, which falls just under the $100,000 mark which would require City Council’s approval.

Councilman Robert Blackmon told the Times that Mayor Kriseman is rushing things based on his time remaining in office, saying “a term in office should not set a timeline for our city’s well-being.”

Mayor Kriseman told the Times that’s not the case, though. He said the company reduced its price because of the delays from City Council. The Mayor said since the company wasn’t able to participate in recent public meetings on the redevelopment, the price came down.