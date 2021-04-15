ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations is shifting, but not stopping, mobile vaccination missions in Orange County. The Pfizer vaccine was administered at Barber Park on Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Orange County administering Pfizer shots at mobile site



It had been providing J&J vaccines until they were suspended



County is continuing to reach out to people hesitant to get shots



To help boost its efforts, Orange County started a "I Got My Shot" campaign

For weeks, the county has been developing a plan to combat vaccine hesitancy. Part of its new strategy means being mobile and taking vaccine clinics into areas that have the lowest percentage of vaccinated people.

“The interesting thing is in that strategy, we would prefer to use Johnson & Johnson because, as a vaccine, it is only one dose,” Orange County Health Department Director Dr. Raul Pino said. “You find hesitation of people to take two shots instead of one.”

With the single-dose J&J vaccine off the table for now, Orange County will offer Pfizer or Moderna at its vaccination outreach events. County officials will keep the focus on reaching those people who say they don’t want a shot.

“It’s very important for us to do this, especially with the recent developments regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution,” Mayor Jerry Demings said.

In addition to a mobile vaccination trailer, the county also launched its “I Got My Shot” campaign Wednesday.

Workers at the vaccination site will hand out stickers, face masks, and buttons so it’s easy for people who have gotten the vaccine to become advocates and encourage others to do the same.​



