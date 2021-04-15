ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials on Thursday said residents would see little effect from the national pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or from the Florida Department of Health’s revocation of the county’s access to its vaccination data.

Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said county health officials hold about 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for which Florida paused distribution this week at the recommendation of federal health agencies. That came after six recipients of the vaccine, all women, developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.

“The Johnson & Johnson issue has not affected distribution of the vaccine in our county, in our operation, because we were not doing” that many doses of that vaccine, Pino said at a regular Orange County coronavirus news briefing.

He said the Johnson & Johnson news had a bigger effect on the federally supported vaccination site at Orlando’s Valencia College West. County health officials will keep their Johnson & Johnson supply, he said, until federal and state leaders determine “what to do with that vaccine... if it gets recalled or continue with the distribution, which I think is maybe the case with some modifications.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he anticipates an adequate supply of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and that the allocation from the federal government to the state “has increased significantly.”

"So we should be able to meet all the demands within our community," he said.

Meanwhile, Demings downplayed news that the county lost access to the Florida Department of Health database on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Health revoked Orange County's access to the database because the county met an Orlando television station’s public records request for vaccination information by ZIP code, according to an email from Assistant County Attorney Sawsan Mohiuddin seen by Spectrum News.

“We no longer have direct access to the information that the state was keeping in their database,” Demings said. “But we also receive and collect information from other sources about the need for those who want to be vaccinated in our community. We get it from emails, other elected officials or other trusted sources in the community who communicate with us.”

He added: “Perhaps they will give us access again. ... Whether we have access or not, the residents of Orange County are not going to be harmed by that because we still have access to other data. We know our community, and we are going to continue ensuring that the public has access to getting vaccinated if they so desire.”

Demings also said the Orange County Corrections Department expects Friday to vaccinate 200 inmates as part of an effort that he said could span several weeks.

“It is the Corrections Department’s intent to deliver the vaccine to those inmates who remain in the jail long-term and do not have the opportunity to receive the vaccine while out in the community,” he said. Demings said the Corrections Department has been vaccinating inmates age 65 and older.

He noted that most of the jail’s population of about 2,400 stays for shorter periods.