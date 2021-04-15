A new Amazon facility is coming to Broome County, and with it, the hope for a large economic impact in the Southern Tier.

According to documents obtained by Spectrum News, a special permit submitted for Amazon to lease a 65,595 sq. ft. facility to operate a warehouse distribution center in the Town of Conklin has been approved by the Broome County Planning Department.

The leased space will reside within an existing 152,442 sq. ft. facility on 136 Carlin Road in Conklin.

The facility will "power the last mile of our order process," said Amazon spokesperson Jenna Hilzenrath, wo added that the company builds the centers to "help speed up deliveries for customers."

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, the venture is a promising move for job growth in the area.

“I’ve been an advocate for Amazon to bring jobs to Broome County and am committed to fighting for every single job we can get in this community,” said Garnar. “The County Planning Department has greenlighted this project and I hope this is the first step in a number of ways that Amazon can do business in Broome County.”

"We are excited to grow our investment in New York with a new delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce," said Hilzenrath.

The center is expected to open this fall.

Amazon has listed positions that are available for hire at the future Conklin facility on their jobs website.