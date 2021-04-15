Former Vice President Mike Pence had surgery on Wednesday to install a pacemaker, a statement from his office revealed Thursday afternoon.

Pence had been experiencing “symptoms associated with a slow heart rate” over the past two weeks, the statement continued. Upon consultation with a doctor, the 61-year-old underwent a procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Virginia for a pacemaker implant.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses, and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani,” Pence said, per the statement, adding: “My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals.”

The former vice president is expected to fully recover and “return to normal activity in the coming days.”

The 61-year-old had previously disclosed his diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block following his nomination as then-candidate Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in 2016.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.