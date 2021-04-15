CINCINNATI — Kings Island Camp Cedar is nearing the completion of its ongoing $27 million construction project. During the next few months, production will be ramping up into the final stages of the luxury outdoor resort — where campers can enjoy the outdoors while visiting Kings Island.

Richard Haglage is co-owner and brain-child of the project. He said he’s excited to see it all come together for a grand opening in June.

“It’s fun to do a project here where it’s going to be so family-centric, and people are going to come here to have a lot of fun,” Haglage said.

The resort will feature 73 contemporary cottages with 100 planned in the future. It will also feature 184 full-service RV sites centered around several large pool areas — creating a hybrid resort and camping destination.

Camp Cedar is projected to host 200,000 visitors per year.

Warren Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau President Phil Smith said Camp Cedar will be a huge boost economically after tourism took a major hit in 2020.

“It’s a vital part of our economy in Warren County,” Smith said. “So having a destination resort like this come online in Warren County, it’s a great day.”

Camp Cedar will support 100 new jobs that are actively being hired. Kings Island Director of Communications Chad Showalter said the resort is a perfect addition to a robust amusement experience.

“There’s just something special about being able to go and enjoy the amusement park all day long and then end your day less than a mile away around a bonfire and just enjoy that experience with family and friends and really create memories,” Showalter said.

Cedar Fair, owner of both Kings Island and Cedar Point, reported losses of more than a half a billion dollars last year — and overall attendance was down 90%.

Kings Island is hopeful glamping will encourage guests to come back in 2021.

Showalter said there will be stay-and-play packages that make visiting more affordable and appealing.

Haglage said everyone involved is looking forward to what’s on the horizon.

“We just think this is one of the most exciting projects to come to the Cincinnati area in a sometime,” Haglage said.

For more on Camp Cedar, visit the Kings Island website.